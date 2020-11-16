-
Lee esta historia en español. Two billboards stationed alongside I-35 as drivers enter Austin read: "Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!"The…
-
Detectives have not found any motive for the shooting death of John M. Young, 60, who was found at a South Austin bus stop with at least one gunshot wound…
-
From Texas Standard:Is Houston one of the most dangerous cities in America? Some of the city's mayoral candidates say so, claiming on the campaign trail…
-
A new report from the Austin Police Department shows crime overall increased in 2018, with property crimes up 9%. Violent crimes dropped slightly,…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to send officers to Dallas to help the city's police respond…
-
A 41-year-old Austin man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a black teenager. Jason Roche allegedly shot Devonte Ortiz,…
-
From Texas Standard.You may not be familiar with the name Jeff Henry, but you almost certainly know his company. Henry is the co-owner of Schlitterbahn,…
-
From Texas Standard.Few modern creations match the convenience of online holiday shopping – that is, unless you’ve had a package stolen from your front…
-
Austin Police say four people were shot this morning as they drove along I-35 in North Austin. The suspected shooter is in custody, but his name has not…
-
From Texas Standard.Two months after the storm, there may be cause to rethink what many of us thought we knew about Harvey. Most folks assume that during…