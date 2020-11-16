-
Texas led the U.S. in the number of executions in 2019, carrying out nine of the 22 that occurred nationwide. A new report reveals Texas is more on par…
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will no longer share the last written words of death row inmates after criticism from a Houston…
From Texas Standard:Texas news outlets often report on death penalty stories, given that the state leads the nation in prisoner executions. But rarely do…
These Inmates Didn't Kill Anyone. Now, Two Teenage Girls Are Fighting To Keep Them Off Of Death Row.From Texas standard:It's not common for a teenager to hang out in the office of a pro bono attorney whose clients are Texas death row inmates. But, that's…
Public radio stations from across the state collaborated on this series looking at the death penalty in Texas – its history, how it’s changed, whom it…
The death penalty in the U.S. is under scrutiny after a series of botched executions. Some death row lawyers and activists say the repeated delays are torture for prisoners like Richard Glossip.
From Texas Standard:For 35 years, Jerry Hartfield sat in a prison awaiting trial — and now he’s finally getting one. Hartfield was convicted in 1977 of…
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay Monday afternoon in the case of Death Row inmate Rodney Reed. Reed was accused of the 1996 murder of…