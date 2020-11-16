Democratic Party

-
On the heels of Super Tuesday voting that left Texans waiting for hours to cast their ballots, Democrats are suing the state to overturn Republicans’…
-
The victory, projected by The Associated Press, comes in another close race with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. The two had a virtual tie in the still unsettled Iowa caucuses.
-
After Iowa's debacle, the Democratic presidential nominating contest has moved to New Hampshire. Follow NPR's coverage.
-
Seven candidates are meeting onstage in New Hampshire for the first Democratic presidential primary debate of February. The night follows a major issue with the results of the first contest of 2020.
-
Six candidates are onstage beginning at 9 p.m. ET as the field shrinks and the standards rise. The debate is taking place in Iowa, less than three weeks from the caucuses. Follow live coverage.
-
A sleeping giant looms over the Democratic presidential campaign, even as excitement continues to build toward the first-in-the-nation contests in Iowa…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden was steadier than in past debates; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under attack; and the candidates defended their least diverse debate stage yet.
-
The sixth Democratic primary debate, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, features the smallest — and least diverse — group of candidates yet.
-
Ten candidates are taking the stage for the November Democratic Debate in Atlanta, amid public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.…
-
A large chunk of Thursday's Democratic primary debate featured policy brawls about health care policy — including costs, coverage and worries about whether the party is growing too extreme.