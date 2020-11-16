-
"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Attorney General William Barr said.
The Justice Department veteran served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and now serves as a corporate lawyer. He's said to hold an expansive view on executive power.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced plans on Monday to send election monitors from its Civil Rights Division to three Texas counties — Harris,…
The City of Austin and the U.S. Justice Department have agreed to a settlement in a complaint over hiring practices at the Austin Fire Department…
Multiple news outlets, including NPR, have been told that the bank and the Justice Department are zeroing in on that figure. At that level, the settlement would be the largest in U.S. history.
The Justice Department won’t be taking another look at Austin Police policies.City Manager Marc Ott asked the department to review Austin Police…
In the war over the right to vote in the U.S., the Justice Department's choice of Texas as the battleground for its first legal action following the Supreme Court's weakening of the Voting Rights Act has a feeling of inevitability.
Update: (6:43 p.m.) U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s speech Thursday mark the beginning of a new fight over the Voting Rights Act.“It’s clear that…
Last month, there were two officer-involved shootings in the Austin area. But the community reacted differently than it had in a not-so-distant past.…
The Austin Fire Department’s hiring practices are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. In a letter to the city, the DOJ says the fire…