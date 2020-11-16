-
The Austin Youth Orchestra dedicated its annual spring concert Sunday to former member Draylen Mason, who was killed one year ago this month by a package…
-
Hundreds of students, staff members, parents and city officials gathered last night at East Austin College Prep to celebrate the life of 17-year-old…
-
Families are trying to recover after a series of bombings this month left two Austin residents dead and four others injured. While officials continue…
-
More than 400 Austinites gathered Thursday night at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, less than a mile from the home of 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who…
-
Draylen Mason was known as an accomplished musician who was heading to college, but he could also make you laugh before he even opened his mouth."You just…
-
On Monday, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed by a package explosion at his home on Oldfort Hill Road. It was the second in a string of three attacks in…