The Travis County Commissioners Court approved an $8 million contract for a slate of new voting machines that local officials have said are more secure…
An election in Virginia was decided this morning by luck. Luck of the draw, specifically. The race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly…
From Texas Standard.If you were of news-consuming age 17 years ago, when then-Vice President Al Gore and then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush ran for president,…
November’s election ballot is packed with lots of local items – from city council races to school bonds – but there are also seven proposals to amend the…
From Texas Standard:If people feel like their votes don't count – three pivotal elections across the state seem to prove otherwise. In San Antonio, that…
From Texas Standard:The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Monday that it no longer intends to argue Texas' voter ID law intentionally…
From Texas Standard:On Dec. 19, Texas' members of the Electoral College will assemble at the state capitol and cast their votes for President-elect Donald…
From Texas Standard:If you're a news junkie, it might seem like the presidential election was the only thing worth covering for the past 18 months. But…
From Texas Standard: Since political ads are typically the single biggest expense of a presidential campaign's bottom line, you choose your battles – or…
Polls across Texas are now closed in the 2014 Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections. Since the start of early voting May 19, voters have…