Employment

-
From Texas Standard:Impressing a potential employer is becoming harder than usual thanks to software that evaluates candidates' facial expression, tone of…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas Instruments, or TI, says it will close two facilities in the Dallas area.Most people know Texas Instruments for its calculators.…
-
From Texas Standard:The 2016 election campaign featured much concern for the fate of coal miners and auto workers, whose jobs have been swept away by…
-
From Texas Standard:IBM is calling its employees into the office. After decades of allowing a large part of its workforce to telecommute, Big Blue is…
-
From Texas Standard:President Donald Trump's latest executive order focuses on the way the federal government gives visas to highly trained foreign…
-
Travis County is working towards using a federal system that verifies the immigration status of those applying to work for the county. But County…
-
Austin City Council will soon decide whether to require employers to remove a box from initial job applications that asks applicants if they’ve been…
-
The recent on-camera shooting of two television journalists in Virginia has led some to ask whether workplaces could be better prepared for these types of…
-
Have you ever applied for a job where they ask you to check a box if you have a criminal record?Over the summer, Austin's District 4 City Council member…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chaz Pitts-Kyser, Founder and Managing Editor of Careeranista.com and…