Endangered Species

Bird and nature enthusiasts have volunteered to count and identify as many species of birds as possible within certain areas across North America between…
An environmental advocacy group is launching a broad lawsuit in an effort to secure federal protections for 274 plants and animals under the Endangered…
Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to secure federal protections for a reptile that makes its home among the shinnery oak sand dunes…
A new front has opened in the legal battle against a 430-mile natural gas pipeline planned through the Texas Hill Country, this time focusing on how the…
Three environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to secure federal protection for lesser prairie chickens.The birds, which belong to the…
A team of biologists announced this week they’d found three new species of rare salamanders in Central Texas. The discovery of any new species is big news…
From Texas Standard:Texas oyster reefs have taken a beating over the past several years. It started with Hurricane Ike in 2008, followed by drought and…
When Texas promised to protect a threatened lizard in the oil-rich Permian Basin, state officials entrusted the day-to-day oversight to a nonprofit that…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it would cost $29 million over the next 23 years to designate critical habitat land for four central Texas…
Four salamander species native to Central Texas have moved closer to being classified as "endangered" by the federal government.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife…