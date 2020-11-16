-
The Georgetown City Council voted unanimously last night to direct airport staff to come up with possible options for keeping the airport tower open. It’s…
-
The FAA has trimmed the number of towers it plans to close as it shrinks its budget in response to sequestration. Officials spared 40 airport towers it had previously planned to shutter.
-
The automatic federal budget cuts known as the sequester are scheduled to go into effect tomorrow.It would mean a change at Austin-Bergstrom International…
-
Texas airports are feeling the effect of a partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration. Funding for the agency expired on Friday because of…