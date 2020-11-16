-
A growing number of researchers think until there's an effective vaccine, the coronavirus will simply persist in the population, causing illness indefinitely. Better to squelch the spread instead.
Nearly a month after face masks were mandated and bars closed, Austin’s COVID-19 situation appears to be plateauing. New cases are down over the past week…
Several weeks ago, James says he was out on a job as an electrician, being escorted around a building by a customer who was not wearing a mask.“I would be…
From Texas Standard:Texas Standard producer/reporter Joy Díaz talked with Texas Standard host David Brown about her recent trip to Mexico. She said…
From Texas Standard:Last week, shortly before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did an abrupt reversal and ordered masks be worn across much of Texas, an…
Models developed by mathematical epidemiologists project that tens of thousands of lives across the U.S. can be saved by more people wearing face masks.
From Texas Standard:Some of the state’s most populated cities and counties are mandating businesses require customers to wear face masks. The ordinances…
Lee esta historia en español. Travis and Hays counties are following the footsteps of other local governments in Texas and directing businesses to develop…
While the governor has said Texans can’t face penalties for not wearing face coverings, cities and counties can apparently mandate that businesses require…
From Texas Standard:A growing number of local officials in Texas want to have more say in social distancing rules, as coronavirus cases and…