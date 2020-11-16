-
From Texas Standard.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly four of every ten adults in the U.S. are obese. Among children,…
-
Update: The Heart Gallery of Central Texas is on display at Austin City Hall through tomorrow.Original story (Aug. 29): Think about adoption, and you’re…
-
Kids whose parents have talked to them about the dangers of drugs are more likely to think that using isn't OK. That message can become mixed when parents bring up their own experience. There's no need to lie to a child, but parents should be careful about offering too much information.
-
There used to be a stigma attached to living at home into one’s twenties and thirties – but not so much these days.Blame it on rising housing prices, or…