From Texas Standard:The federal government is turning off of some broadcast TV stations forever to free up space for the broadcast signals needed by…
Right now, if your loved one calls you from Travis County Jail, it will cost you $4.65. The calls are limited to 20 minutes, but the fee is flat whether…
The rules could set standards for Internet providers to create paid priority fast lanes on their networks. Public comments on the proposal are due by July 15.
Ever notice how the volume on your TV seems to get louder when the commercials come on? The US Congress sure did. And earlier this month it passed the…
Federal Communications Commission agents descended on Austin pirate radio station KAOS FM last week. You can watch a video of the bust on KAOS's…