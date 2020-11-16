-
The federal government spends billions of dollars each year helping communities rebuild after disasters and to prevent future damage. But that money isn't always allocated to those who need it most.
-
From Texas Standard:As we celebrate this holiday of being thankful, we would be remiss not to also think about those who are struggling. This week, we’ve…
-
From Texas Standard:With a deadline to apply for FEMA assistance looming for Texans rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey, questions about getting federal and…
-
Right now, an army of FEMA home inspectors is working its way through parts of Texas decimated by Hurricane Harvey. The inspectors are recording…
-
The City of Austin announced Thursday that Mayor Steve Adler declared a Local State of Disaster to remain in effect until taken up at an upcoming special…
-
Today is the deadline for people in West to apply for federal assistance.It’s been nearly eight weeks since the April 17 fertilizer plant explosion that…
-
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given Texas $31.2 million to help cover the costs of the devastating wildfires that spread across the state in…
-
The federal agency has received praise from politicians and storm survivors alike for being prepared before the storm and responsive immediately afterward — two things the agency was not when Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.
-
FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, which puts victims of Texas wildfires in hotels while they search for more permanent housing, is…
-
This Wednesday, don't be alarmed if you turn on your radio or TV and hear an Emergency Alert System test. The test will be run by the Federal Emergency…