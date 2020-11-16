-
From Texas Standard:On its current path, the Dallas police and fire pension fund would run out of money in 10 years, leaving thousands of public safety…
-
Every year in the U.S., dozens of firefighters are killed in the line of duty. But there are hundreds more close calls, where a firefighter needs to be…
-
Of the 14 confirmed fatalities in the West fertilizer plant explosion, 10 were first responders. Most were from West, but some were from nearby service…
-
Two Bryan Firefighters remain in serious but stable condition today after a deadly fire on Friday. Two other Bryan firefighters were killed.Fire…
-
Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the Central Texas wildfires.Thousands of people were forced out of their homes last Labor Day weekend by the…
-
State lawmakers want to know what would happen if Texans were allowed to go across state lines to buy health insurance. It’s an idea some politicians say…
-
A little more than nine months after wildfires devastated parts of Central Texas, new fires are spreading through New Mexico, burning over 278,000 acres…