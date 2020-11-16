-
For the Murdochs, who control Fox News as part of a larger media empire, getting rid of Bill O'Reilly is a move to regain full control of the European broadcasting giant Sky in a $14.6 billion deal.
-
Texas Senator Ted Cruz took the stage last night in Iowa as the frontrunner – the highest polling candidate in attendance, because Donald Trump refused to…
-
With two weeks to go before the Iowa Caucuses, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is running neck-and-neck with Donald Trump to win the first state voting for the GOP…