Click here to read this story in English. Terry Shockley recuerda a su madre, Patsy Hopper, como una persona fuerte. "Ella tenía que serlo," dijo…
Terry Shockley remembers her mother, Patsy Hopper, as a strong person."She had to be.” she said. “She eventually had four children. We were a military…
Funeral homes across the country face a challenge that might surprise you. They’re storing thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of unclaimed cremated…
A funeral for an Austin soldier slain in Afghanistan is heading to Killeen this afternoon.Starting at 1 p.m., officers are escorting Sergeant Juan…