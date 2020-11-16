-
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said both sides should seize this opportunity to move toward broader negotiations for a long-term peace.
The move may not mean the end of the current conflict. The Israel Defense Forces said its troops would maintain a defensive position and respond to any attacks.
Israel also declared a seven-hour humanitarian cease-fire, but there were still no signs that a long-lasting peace was at hand.
An Israeli attack at a U.N.-run school in Gaza Sunday killed at least 10 people, health officials say. The attack came as Israel declares a soldier believed to have been captured died in battle.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel's military will "regroup" after it completes the job of destroying tunnels Hamas has used to carry out attacks.
Just hours into what was supposed to be a three-day cease-fire, Israel and Hamas traded fire in Gaza. Palestinian officials said one attack killed scores of people.
The stockpile, located on Israeli soil, was set up in the 1980s as an emergency supply during wartime. The last time the U.S. granted Israel permission to use it was during the 2006 Lebanon war.
Israel called up 16,000 reservists, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy tunnels built by Hamas "with or without a cease-fire."
One U.N. official said this was a "breaking point." The conflict, now going into its 23rd day, shows no sign of abating. The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 1,200.
Ignoring calls for a cease-fire, Israel's prime minister said the country's incursion into Gaza wouldn't halt until its "mission is accomplished."