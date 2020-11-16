-
At 43 years old, Katina Johnson is planning her high school graduation party. It's been about 30 years since she dropped out of middle school when she…
Three years ago, state lawmakers approved a pilot program in Austin that allows adults up to 50 years old to go back to school to earn their high school…
Exams are over for most students as schools close their doors for the holidays. But the GED is being revamped Jan. 1, and testing centers around the…
Following a national trend digitizing high school equivalency tests, Texas will only offer the GED test online come January. The State Board of Education…