-
Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored with funeral services at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.The 41st president will be eulogized…
-
All state agencies, offices and departments will be closed on Wednesday for a day of mourning to honor former President George Herbert Walker Bush, Gov.…
-
The body of former President George H.W. Bush is lying in state this week at the U.S. Capitol. The forty-first president died on Friday. Watch the…
-
Speaking Monday at a Capitol ceremony, Sen. Mitch McConnell called Bush "a humble servant who loved his fellow citizens." Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda until Wednesday.
-
Ceremonies and services for the former president will be held through Thursday, concluding in College Station, Texas, where he'll be buried at his presidential library.
-
The patriarch of a political dynasty, Bush was the last World War II vet to serve in the Oval Office. His son George W. called him "one of the greatest one-term presidents in the nation's history."
-
The 93-year-old former president was admitted to a Houston hospital for treatment just one day after the funeral of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.