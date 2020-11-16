-
The United States is taking on Ghana today in its first game of the World Cup. The two teams have only met twice before – and Ghana has won both times.I…
I spent two weeks in the West African country of Ghana in late January and early February. The trip was part of an exchange program through the…
My two-week visit to Ghana has come to an end. I was in the West African country with a program through the U.S. State Department and the International…
The purpose of my journey to Ghana is to learn about the media industry and the daily lives of journalists. The exchange program I'm on through the…
As I begin my journey to Ghana, I'm thinking about the conversation topics I'm interested in broaching with my journalist hosts and the other Ghanaians I…
KUT hosted a Ghanian journalist late last year as part of an exchange program through the International Center for Journalists. To complete the exchange,…
Since early October, KUT has had the pleasure of hosting Lorrencia Nkrumah, a guest journalist from Ghana, where she covers business for Citi FM. She’s…