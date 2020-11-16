-
From Texas Standard:On Sunday thousands of fish, crabs and other sea life washed up dead on beaches surrounding Galveston Bay. The Texas Department of…
From Texas Standard: Oil companies have long been blamed for playing a role in climate change. But now, those companies are asking the government to…
From Texas Standard.Every time a vessel comes to a port of call, a local sailor takes command of the ship to maneuver it through the shallow water to…
From Texas Standard:Dozens of ports of call dot the U.S. coastline; stopping at one is a highlight of any cruise. There's a romance about it: You dock at…
From Texas Standard.Scientists, researchers, and volunteers along the Gulf Coast have been working at a fever pitch to save hundreds of sea turtles that…
Refugio head football Coach Jason Herring spent all summer planning for this week, the Texas Class 2A State Championship game. He would have no idea how…
From Texas Standard:While many diners delight in slurping the slimy meat out of an oyster, less attention goes to the oyster shell. Typically, they’re…
From Texas Standard:Weather watchers are tracking ominous activity in the Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve helicopter is on standby, ready to fly to a…
From Texas Standard:Seventy years ago this week, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Mike Cox is an…
April 17 marks exactly a year since one of the biggest industrial disasters in American history: the explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas that…