Halloween Floods 2015

-
Austin City Council members met Sunday to vote on a handful of flood disaster relief items.The meeting started with anger, tears and pleas.“How many…
-
The City of Austin announced Thursday that Mayor Steve Adler declared a Local State of Disaster to remain in effect until taken up at an upcoming special…
-
Wednesday 9:08 a.m. The FAA has reopened the top level of its permanent air traffic control tower at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. This allowed…
-
Most of the rivers and creeks engorged by Friday's heavy rainfall have reached their highest points and have started to recede. As they do, the residents…