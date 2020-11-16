-
“Ultimately, literature is nothing but carpentry,” Gabriel García Márquez once told an interviewer. The author's archives are proof of this belief. He…
-
From Texas Standard.Playwright Arthur Miller is probably best known for “Death of a Salesman” or “The Crucible.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist…
-
The archives from the hit cable series "Mad Men" is headed to UT-Austin's Harry Ransom Center.The collection includes script drafts, props, costumes and…
-
A globe-trotting Frida Kahlo portrait, once displayed in Austin, has returned to its former home.The painting, “Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and…
-
The archives of Gabriel García Márquez, the Nobel Prize-winning Colombian novelist, short-story writer, screenwriter and journalist, are now open to the…
-
Nobel Prize winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez died earlier this year, but documents belonging to the literary giant will soon live on at the…
-
Today, the Harry Ransom Center is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the quintessential film "Gone With the Wind," with an exhibition entitled "The…
-
Also: Greg Mortenson to appear on the Today Show; Renata Adler's 1965 report from the march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.; Nick Laird on poetry.
-
Some of the most iconic images of the past decade – from the photos taken of prisoners at Abu Ghraib to the passengers standing on the wing of US Airways…
-
Magnum Photos was founded in 1947 as a photographer’s co-op. Created by photojournalists with the memory of World War II fresh in their minds, Magnum’s…