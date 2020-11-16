-
Eric Schneider says the current uptick in cases is similar to trends from earlier this year, when active cases reached an all-time high after three back-to-back holidays.
-
Lee esta historia en español.In Hays County, where Democrats hoped to add to their wins from 2018, Republicans still rule in the Sheriff’s Department and…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Election Day is Tuesday. In addition to the presidential election, Hays County voters have the chance to decide on a number…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Over the weekend, Hays County became the first county in the nation to surpass its 2016 vote totals. Williamson County was…
-
Hays County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. And it’s a changing place: In 2018, the historically conservative county turned blue for…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Hays County has about 150,000 registered voters who could participate in the 2020 general election. In addition to voting on…
-
Lee esta historia en español. If you live in Hays County, here are the races that could appear on your ballot in the 2020 general election. Residents of…
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Hays County are on a steady decline, but there’s one age group still seeing small spikes in cases.“We are seeing quite a few…
-
Kyle City Council voted Tuesday to scrap plans to rename a 2-mile stretch of road that lies west of I-35 "Fajita Drive."The name was meant to replace the…
-
Galveston residents fleeing the path of Hurricane Laura are being bused to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. From there, they’ll be placed in local hotels…