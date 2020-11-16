-
A federal judge in Fort Worth has ruled the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, in a lawsuit filed by 18 Republican state attorneys general and two…
A lot of attention has gone to the relatively few counties that may not have an insurer next year in the individual marketplaces created under the…
More than 1.2 million Texans are signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace. That’s the part of Obamacare that allows companies to…
With talk of Republicans in Congress repealing the health care law in the coming months, this could be the last time the health insurance marketplace,…
The enrollment period for the federal health insurance exchange ends Jan. 31. For many Texans who don’t get their insurance through an employer, this has…
More people in Texas are enrolling in private health insurance through the federal marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act. But hundreds of…
Texas still has the highest rate of uninsured people in the country, about one in four, and a new survey, the Health Reform Monitoring Survey-Texas…
President Barack Obama’s decision to allow insurance companies to continue offering policies that would be canceled under the Affordable Care Act has an…
A push to get people to buy health insurance through the federal marketplace has included plenty of visits from federal officials.Last week, President…
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott has renewed his call for additional training and privacy requirements for “navigators” that help Texas consumers sign…