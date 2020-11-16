-
Tearing down the Holly Street Power Plant in East Austin will take about eight months longer than originally scheduled.Austin Energy’s deputy general…
-
City officials are looking for the public's help in deciding what to do with the land around the Holly Power Plant in East Austin, which is scheduled to…
-
Four years after it shut down, deconstruction is set to begin on the Holly Street Power Plant in East Austin. A “first-bolt removal ceremony” is planned…
-
After months of wrangling over a contract process, the city is moving forward on a process to remove the Holly Street Power Plant in East Austin. Austin…
-
After months of delays, Austin City Council finally approved a contract today for the destruction of East Austin's Holly Street Power Plant. The facility…
-
CST Environmental, a company based in San Leandro, California, is suing the city because it wasn't awarded a bid to demolish a decommissioned power plant…