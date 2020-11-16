-
Group Looking To Overturn Austin's Homelessness Rules Sues, Alleging City Threw Out Valid Petition SignaturesThe city clerk said in August that Save Austin Now's petition didn't meet the 20,000-signature threshold to force a referendum. The group's co-founder called the city "arrogant."
John Young was shot at a bus stop in September. David Colbert died from complications as a result of COVID-19 in April. Katy Joy Kingdom died of cancer shortly after giving birth. They were all remembered with makeshift memorials at the base of a live oak.
From Texas Standard:Depending on the outcome of the presidential election, a bipartisan housing strategy for people experiencing homelessness could be…
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor held a series of forums over the past few weeks with candidates running for Austin City Council.…
Austin Mayor Steve Adler Says Changes To Police Budget Will Better Enable Officers To Focus On CrimeThe $4 billion budget Austin City Council adopted Thursday includes plans to reduce the police budget by about a third – $150 million. Twenty million…
Lee esta historia en español. Addressing a city that has ground to a halt amid a pandemic, save for frontline workers who can’t stay home and protestors…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin City clerk says a group seeking to reinstate Austin's bans on sitting, camping or lying down in public doesn't…
Ask people camped on Cesar Chavez Street by the Terrazas Branch Library how it’s going, and you won’t be surprised by the answer.“It’s hot, very hot,”…
A GOP-backed group says it's collected enough signatures to put a reversal of the city's homeless ordinances on the ballot in November.Save Austin Now, a…
Peaceful protests outside Austin police headquarters two weekends ago were marred by destruction as people set fire to a car and the belongings of…