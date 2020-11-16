-
For the first time in four years, the housing choice voucher program – formerly known as Section 8 – has reopened its waitlist to Austin residents in need…
-
De Shaun Ealoms always dreamed of owning a home, but she wasn’t sure how she’d get there.After her son was diagnosed with autism, Ealoms moved to Austin…
-
Lisa Martinez walks around her newly renovated two-bedroom apartment at Manchaca Village, pointing out her favorite features: the blue accent wall in her…
-
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin is moving forward with a plan to renovate its public housing complexes, but some residents are concerned about…