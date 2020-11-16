Hurricane Barry

-
The water in the Gulf of Mexico is hot and the Mississippi River is high. That could spell disaster for Louisiana.
The storm system has prompted tornado and flash flood warnings, and officials are keeping a close watch on New Orleans' levee system and infrastructure, which failed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The storm surge started pushing water into areas around Lake Pontchartrain Friday, as Barry slowly moved toward shore. Some inland areas could see 3 feet to as much as 6 feet of water.