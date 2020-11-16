-
Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday, but officials say the storm has never been more dangerous for residents than it is right now. At least 17 have already died.
Florence is now a tropical depression, but major flooding will continue, the National Weather Service says. At least 14 people have died in the storm and its aftermath. That number's expected to rise.
Hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina and South Carolina are without power. One N.C. official warned that part of the state will see "between a 500-year and 1,000-year flood event."
The National Hurricane Center says the storm's eyewall is ashore in North Carolina, where more than 20 inches of rain has fallen and storm surge has reached 10 feet in some places.
Hurricane Florence — large, slow and full of moisture — is threatening to inundate the Southeast. It's a type of storm that's getting more likely to form.