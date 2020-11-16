-
Sessions was an early Trump supporter, but he quickly lost the president's favor after recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Democrats immediately expressed concern about the probe's fate.
The attorney general fired back at criticism by the president on Thursday with a guarantee that so long as he runs the Department of Justice, its professionals will operate by the book.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday ordered federal prosecutors on the southwest border to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy against anyone who…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is headed back to Capitol Hill today to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.In what will be Sessions' fourth…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday commended Texas lawmakers for taking a "leadership role" in fighting jurisdictions that oppose President…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on Capitol Hill this morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He's expected to brief lawmakers on Justice…
From Texas Standard:U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be cracking down on what he calls the…
In response to a lawsuit, a judge had given the DOJ 30 days to disclose parts of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' security clearance form that dealt with contacts with foreign governments.
From Texas Standard:People in Texas and around the nation are waiting to hear from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is scheduled to testify…
The tweets come after the AG said he won't take part in probes of links between the campaign and Russian officials. Sessions spoke with the ambassador but testified at a Senate hearing that he hadn't.