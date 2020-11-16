KUT Events

-
Five seats on the Austin City Council are up for election this November.What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they try to earn your…
-
On our next edition of Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with…
-
This week on Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with Dr. Parker…
-
What Does The Data Say About What's Coming Next For COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.What can data tell us about where the pandemic is headed next?Join us for the next episode of our weekly livestreamed interview series, Now What?, at noon…
-
What do you want to know about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine?Join KUT’s Jennifer Stayton for a discussion with Jason McLellan, an associate professor…
-
Join KUT on Monday at 11 a.m. for a live conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.Adler is expected to release new public health orders before the…
-
****This event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic****Join KUT, the Texas Observer and the Austin Monitor for a live discussion about…
-
Perhaps especially in an election year, we need stories about bridging differences and seeing the world from another perspective. We're teaming up with…
-
Curious about the candidates running in the March 3 primaries in Texas?Join KUT, Good Politics, MOVE Texas, USTomorrow and the Austin Monitor for a night…
-
TICKETS | Get your tickets hereFriends: Last year, our ATXplained project brought seven brand-new stories based on your questions to the stage.Hundreds of…