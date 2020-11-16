-
From Texas Standard:A new Harvard University study on the state of the nation’s housing found that rapidly escalating land prices make construction of…
Prak Property Management Inc. has been digging into savings to keep some of its low-income properties in Austin running.“It’s like a savings account that…
This may be the most anxious time of year for affordable-housing developers in Texas. In a few weeks, they'll find out whether their applications for…
From Texas Standard:In Los Angeles minimum wage doesn’t go very far. It’s hard to find an apartment for less than a thousand bucks – over half your…
Thousands of people in Austin have applied for low-income housing vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 program since…
The City of Austin investigates about a hundred claims every year of so-called “unfair housing.” That’s when people are denied a place to live based on…