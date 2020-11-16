-
The rule ends Obama-era restrictions on emissions of methane, a potent climate-warming gas. The move could make it harder to argue that natural gas is a cleaner-burning fossil fuel than coal.
When the Trump administration announced plans to roll back Obama-era rules limiting methane emissions from oil and gas operations, even some in industry…
In Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans for a major rollback of rules aimed at reducing methane emissions…
The oil and gas industry is releasing 60 percent more methane than the Environmental Protection Agency currently estimates, according to a study published…
The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. notes the EPA can choose to rewrite a rule designed to prevent leaks from natural gas facilities. But it can't just put it off for two years, the judges decided.