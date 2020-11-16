-
The daily commute has become a bit crowded for some riders on Capital Metro’s MetroRapid buses. They report severe overcrowding at some points, with buses…
Austin's bus system got two new lines last year, called MetroRapid. They're generally larger, run more frequently, have fewer stops (to run faster) and…
Disclosure: Project Connect and Capital Metro have been supporters of KUT.Fifteen years from now, someone in Austin is going to get to say, "I told you…
Claudia Teran is late for class. She's waiting at the corner of 45th and Guadalupe streets for her bus. She's studying media at UT and the bus is her main…
Austin's "MetroRapid" buses are larger and, let's be honest, nicer than your typical bus. They've got more doors, for one, which makes for faster loading…
From StateImpact Texas:Standing on Guadalupe Street in Austin facing the tower at the University of Texas, 26-year-old Emily Mandell waits at the bus stop…
Disclaimer: Capital Metro is a sponsor of KUT.Capital Metro's new MetroRapid bus service launched on Sunday. And with the new route came additional…
The Austin City Council is considering an ordinance that would set rules for the city’s new transit lanes.Bus-only lanes for Capital Metro’s new…
Austin’s new express bus service has a launch date.On Jan. 26. Capital Metro’s MetroRapid service will begin offering bus service at least every 15…
Road construction that will result in bus-only lanes on Guadalupe and Lavaca streets could begin as soon as next week.The “transit priority lanes” are…