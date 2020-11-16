© 2020 KUT

Michele Bachmann

  • She's saying goodbye, for now at least: Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., has announced she won't seek re-election in 2014. (File photo from Jan. 4, 2012, when she left the Republican presidential race.)
    Politics
    Tea Party Favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann Leaving Congress
    Mark Memmott
    ,
    The congresswoman says she won't be seeking a fifth term. She does not rule out getting back into politics in the future. In 2012 she made a bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Her fortunes quickly rose and fell.
  • Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain wipes his brow during a discussion on health care Wednesday in Washington. The former head of the National Restaurant Association has been under fire in recent days over sexual harassment allegations and his response to them.
    Politics
    An Inside Look At The 'Dark Art' Of Politics
    Ina Jaffe
    ,
    Ever since allegations against GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain surfaced, speculation has raged about whether opposition research was involved. Political veterans talk about the art of digging up information on candidates — and whether it may have had a role in the Cain story.
  • <p>President Obama, seen here in North Chesterfield, Va., last week, is on a campaign swing through the West this week, making stops in California, Nevada and Colorado — states with significant Hispanic populations. </p>
    Politics
    Latino Republicans Find Party A Tough Sell
    Carrie Kahn
    ,
    President Obama may have lost popularity among the community, but Hispanic voters looking for alternatives find problems with the Republican presidential slate as well — primarily with the rhetoric on immigration. GOP activists want to focus instead on the nation's struggling economy.
  • Politics
    Perry, Bachmann Make (And Lose) Friends In Iowa
    Frank James
    ,
    Rep. Michele Bachmann and Texas Gov. Rick Perry were both in Waterloo, IA, Sunday night at the Black Hawk County Republican dinner and it sounds like they both left some Iowans impressed, others not quite.It sounds like Bachmann may have even hurt herself with some Iowans by sweeping into the room as though she were already president, according to a report in Politico.com.
  • Rep. Michele Bachmann greets a voter in Pella, Iowa.
    Politics
    Are Michele Bachmann's Best Days On Campaign Trail Nearly Past?
    Liz Halloran
    ,
    These sunny August days in Iowa prove to be Michele Bachmann's best as a GOP presidential candidate. On the eve of the state's Republican straw poll in Ames, where she is expected to either win or place, the Minnesota congresswoman hop-scotched central Iowa.
  • Republican presidential candidates participated in the Iowa GOP/Fox News Debate at the CY Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa, Thursday. From left, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA); businessman Herman Cain; Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney; Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN); former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty; former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
    Politics
    Iowa Debate Leaves Romney Unscathed As Bachmann, Pawlenty, Others Rumble
    Frank James
    ,
    Front-runner Mitt Romney had to be pleased that he was largely left unmolested by the seven other Republican presidential candidates ahead of this weekend's straw poll. Instead, the two Minnesotans, Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, provided much of the night's fireworks.