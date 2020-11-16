-
This story comes to us from our city hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor.According to a poll conducted this week among 942 likely Austin voters,…
-
Capital Metro voted Monday to move forward with recommendations from Project Connect. The next steps are deciding who will govern its potential urban…
-
Austin City Council member Mike Martinez announced this morning he will run for mayor.His campaign will officially kick off April 5, with Martinez…
-
A debate over two Austin City Council proposals to track problem rental properties continued into the early hours of the morning.After hearing from many…
-
Austin City Council members will hear from residents today about the city’s budget and the proposed property tax rate.The proposed tax rate is up…
-
A re-election rally held today for City Council member Mike Martinez focused on the long debated Gentlemen’s Agreement. For decades, that unwritten,…