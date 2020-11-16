-
Marchers walked through Austin on Monday to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader fought against racial inequality…
From Texas Standard.Because 1968 was such a historic year, 2018 is packed with momentous 50th anniversaries. It was a year of ideological divides,…
From Texas Standard.Fifty years ago today, on April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on a hotel balcony in Memphis. King was the…
From Texas Standard.In September of 1971, hundreds of thousands of people packed Texas Stadium in Irving over 10 days. It wasn’t for a Dallas Cowboys…
Hundreds of people marched from the University of Texas campus to the state Capitol and then on to Huston-Tillotson University to celebrate the legacy of…
A march today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day drew large crowds* of people who walked from the MLK statue at the University of Texas to Huston-Tillotson…
Temperatures on a warm winter Monday rose alongside the shouts and cheers of Austin politicians, students, and families who showed up for today's Martin…
Hundreds of people gathered near the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue on the UT campus this morning to honor the life of the slain civil rights…
The flood-stricken neighborhood of Onion Creek honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today by cleaning a community park that’s been covered with…
Austin’s Annual Community Celebration:The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march from the University of Texas at Austin campus to Huston-Tillotson…