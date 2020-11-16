-
From Texas Standard:A Midland-based company has a plan to launch more than 200 very large satellites into low-Earth orbit. But NASA has a problem with…
From Texas Standard:As private space companies begin to send more astronauts to the International Space Station, it's easy to imagine how they could one…
After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.Millions…
From Texas Standard:Saturday's launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sent two astronauts to the International Space Station or ISS. It was the first time in…
After an aborted launch attempt to the International Space Station on Wednesday, the weather cleared and the launch went ahead on Saturday.
From Texas Standard:Being confined and socially distanced from others during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult for many people. But it may help to know…
From Texas Standard:Like every other business or government agency, NASA is operating very differently right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. But…
Last year was the world’s second-warmest year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. And the Austin area…
Kraft was among the earliest employees of NASA and designed mission control and other components of the program. He became head of the Johnson Space Center and oversaw the birth of the space shuttle.
From Texas Standard:The first lunar landing was almost 50 years ago, and NASA is making plans to return to the moon. This time around, NASA Administrator…