-
From Texas Standard:On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act into law. The measure entitles college athletes in the Golden…
-
One of the first bills to make a splash this legislative session is one that would force the University of Texas and Texas A&M to renew their football…
-
Texas Republicans followed North Carolina’s lead earlier this year in unveiling their own “bathroom bill.” Since then, supporters have described the Texas…
-
Elite college sports conferences can set their own rules about sharing profits with student-athletes, under a new policy adopted by the NCAA's Division I Board of Directors on Thursday.
-
After the weekend's regional finals, the state for Atlanta is set with Michigan facing Syracuse and underdog Wichita St. will squaring off against Louisville to decide who will move on to the big game to decide the national championship.
-
The two NCAA women's college basketball teams face off Sunday for a spot in the Elite Eight. Baylor has been one of the most successful women's programs in the nation, but Louisville has its own strengths. "We understand we're going up against a great team," says Baylor point guard Odyssey Sims.
-
The Texas Longhorns men's swim team starts in NCAA competition in Indianapolis today. The 10-time champion Horns will compete for the top national spot…
-
The defending champion Baylor women’s basketball team moved easily through the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.The team beat Florida State last…
-
The biggest story? Florida Gulf Coast's Cinderella run. The biggest controversy? A missed call at the end of Ohio State's game with Iowa State. The longest game? The Dayton women's epic double overtime victory over St. John's.
-
Newcomer Florida Gulf Coast made quite an entrance Friday: The No. 15 seed beat No. 2-ranked Georgetown. Other notable wins went to La Salle and Iowa State.