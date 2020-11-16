-
This year, as the hottest days of summer clutch Texas in a fiery embrace, a team of volunteers will fan out through Austin neighborhoods to take the…
Last year was the world’s second-warmest year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. And the Austin area…
Hurricane Florence — large, slow and full of moisture — is threatening to inundate the Southeast. It's a type of storm that's getting more likely to form.
Greenhouse gas concentrations reached a record high. Global sea level was the highest on record, too. NOAA's State of the Climate report points to the urgency of addressing climate change.
Global temperatures soared above the 20th century average last year, as the climate continues to change. It's the hottest it has been since scientists started tracking global temperatures in 1880.
Earlier this year Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose, liked what he was seeing in the forecast. “I’m optimistic that we will get into…