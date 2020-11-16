Nuclear Energy

-
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said this week that the Department of Energy is working on a plan to subsidize coal and nuclear power in the name of national…
Energy Secretary Rick Perry spoke in Austin today about a new Department of Energy plan to bail out failing coal and nuclear power plants in the name of…
From Texas Standard.As President Donald Trump touts America’s nuclear arsenal, two nuclear weapons plants in the U.S. are running into some financial…
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government over the way it regulates nuclear waste storage.If you read that a few months ago, it…
A West Texas site wants to get its hands on the nation’s spent nuclear fuel. And if a National Academy of Sciences report is to be believed, this may be…