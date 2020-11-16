-
An NPR and PBS Frontline investigation reveals how the oil and gas industry used the promise of recycling to sell more plastic, even when they knew it would never work on a large scale.
The rule ends Obama-era restrictions on emissions of methane, a potent climate-warming gas. The move could make it harder to argue that natural gas is a cleaner-burning fossil fuel than coal.
Oil companies have slashed production across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, where communities are also hurting from pandemic-driven business shutdowns.
For months, the state agency that regulates oil and gas in Texas has considered reducing the amount of crude companies can pump from the ground.…
A controversial proposal to cut production aimed to stabilize prices amid a historic oil glut. But regulators and the industry were divided over the idea.
A meeting of Texas oil and gas officials started Tuesday with a prayer both ominous and inscrutable. “Father, we come to you this morning recognizing an…
For the first time in history, a barrel of West Texas oil was so worthless Monday that oil companies would pay you to take it. Oil prices have been low…
For the first time ever, a key oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, fell below zero on Monday. That means some traders, instead of paying money to buy oil, are paying to get rid of it.
In a move that would have been unimaginable just a couple months ago, Texas is considering limiting oil production in the state. Capping the amount of…
The oil industry has faced reduced demand from coronavirus, made worse by a global price war. The Trump administration says it will help by buying up cheap oil for the nation's strategic reserve.