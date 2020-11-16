On The Road

-
Well, that's two states down, at least one more to go.I'm flying out of Manchester today for the final time. I'll join up with Governor Rick Perry, who is…
-
The reporters covering Rick Perry's presidential campaign have, from time to time, complained about a lack of advance notice from the campaign on events.…
-
Today ends the Rick Perry Faith, Jobs and Freedom bus tour.Well, mostly...This was supposed to be the end, but the campaign added a final day, January…
-
The latest polls from Iowa have Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich essentially in…
-
The two weeks leading up to Christmas are usually filled with holiday parties and last minute shopping trips. But not if you’re on a bus far from home,…
-
Today is the final day of campaigning for Rick Perry before Christmas. We’ll make three stops today...then back to Des Moines for flights back home. (Some…
-
http://d2o6nd3dubbyr6.cloudfront.net/media/audio/Tribcast-Episode-111.mp3So I’ve been on the Rick Perry "Faith, Jobs and Freedom" bus tour for almost a…
-
The days on the Rick Perry bus tour are packed for the candidate – and for the press corps packed on the bus behind him.After each event, reporters jump…
-
At just about every campaign stop, there's a table set up to collect names, e-mails, phone numbers and, of course, voting pledges. In return, people can…
-
Governor Rick Perry has been billing himself as an "outsider" during his 2nd look, 2nd chance bus tour through Iowa. At almost every stop he has called…