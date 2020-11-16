Open Meetings Act

-
From Texas Standard.Mayors and city councils along the Gulf Coast didn’t have a lot of time to make decisions during Hurricane Harvey. The situation on…
-
It’s the end of a nine-year legal battle over a Texas law requiring government meetings to be open and accessible to the public. Today the U.S. Supreme…
-
A bill filed in the Texas Senate Thursday would allow elected officials to hold discussions online instead of in person. It already has the support of two…
-
Some members of the Austin City Council will avoid prosecution for alleged violations of open meetings laws.On Wednesday, the Travis County Attorney’s…
-
A federal appeals court is upholding a Texas law aimed at government transparency.A group of city officials from across Texas had challenged the Texas…
-
City officials released thousands of documents Friday under an Open Records Request, including unflattering email exchanges between Mayor Lee Leffingwell…