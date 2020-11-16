-
The largest-ever federal action concerning the U.S. opioid crisis has only gotten more complicated amid a slew of recent settlements. So here's a brief(ish) explainer breaking it down.
The opioid epidemic killed more than 1,300 Texans in 2016. The next year, state lawmakers passed legislation to mandate a prescription-monitoring program…
For the second time in three years, life expectancy in the U.S. has ticked downward. In three reports issued Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and…
From Texas Standard:It's something you don't hear often in the news: President Donald Trump is endorsing a measure that has the support of Democrats and…
Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading Texas into a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for exacerbating the opioid crisis among Texans.In an announcement…
From Texas Standard.President Donald Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. The Texas Department of State Health Services says…
The move stops short of declaring a national emergency, which the president had pledged to do.
From Texas Standard:Texas House Speaker Joe Straus recently formed a new committee to study the problem of opioid addiction in Texas. The Select Committee…
From Texas Standard:Pain is one of those things that is hard to wrap your head around - it's hard to measure, it varies according to your age and health…
From the Texas Tribune: Faced with a rising death toll from opioid abuse, Texas public health officials in May decided to apply for a $1 million…