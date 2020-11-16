-
'We've Become Chronic People Pleasers': Central Texas Therapist On Recognizing And Reversing Burnout"A prolonged time of overextending ourselves to the point of mental, spiritual, emotional, physical and intellectual exhaustion."For many, that might be a…
From Texas Standard:In 2018, Texas state health officials were preparing for the possibility of a future pandemic. But by the time COVID-19 reached Texas…
From Texas Standard:Raising backyard chickens has become a popular trend during the coronavirus pandemic. Chickens are low maintenance, their eggs are a…
From Texas Standard:Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and many Texans have been enjoying the holiday weekend at parks and beaches. But the…
From Texas Standard:Potter County, where Amarillo is located, has seen an outsized proportion of COVID-19 cases. Though the latest numbers show counties…
From Texas Standard:Monday is the first day since the coronavirus lockdown that gyms in Texas will be allowed to open up. But there are…
From Texas Standard:The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of…
From Texas Standard:What happens to a town whose very livelihood relies on galas, weddings and special events when a pandemic hits, forcing all those…
From Texas Standard:For new parent Tracy Franklin Squires, her first take on motherhood echoed that of most moms, during this time of isolation because of…
From Texas Standard:With springtime well underway and summer on the horizon, many Texans would typically be planning weekend road trips or even longer…