-
From Texas Standard:The fate of the Texas state park system will be on the ballot in November. Voters will decide whether to strengthen the rules that…
-
Paid parking spots along Congress Avenue were transformed into pop-up parks Friday during a daylong event known as Park(ing) Day. First held in 2005, the…
-
It's a safe bet that the new boardwalk opening along Austin's Lady Bird Lake will attract throngs of people. It’s a sleek, modern, structure. At about 14…
-
The Austin City Limits Music Festival isn’t the only production put on by parent company C3 Presents. In addition to booking and promoting Austin concerts…
-
The City of Austin is drafting its first comprehensive Urban Forest Plan.The city hopes to work with Austinites to pinpoint areas of problem tree…
-
One dedicated to anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman and a stretch of New Mexico wilderness are among the newly established monuments.
-
The Austin City Council could decide today whether to start a pilot program aimed at keeping some hike and bike trails open 24 hours a day.The proposal by…
-
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would close seven state parks during the 2014-2015 biennium under preliminary budget proposals from the House and…
-
Starting next Monday, the city will shut off water to Emma Long Metropolitan Park for about three months, causing a major inconvenience for campers and…
-
Part of Zilker Park’s Great Lawn is back open for public use—but only for a couple of weeks.The entire Great Lawn had been closed since Oct. 1 in…