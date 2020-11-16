-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection will begin constructing the first segment of President Trump’s border wall in November through a national wildlife…
-
As reported earlier this month, the Austin City Council got a look at the final version of a plan to redevelop the land along Waller Creek into a chain of…
-
The Austin area should see mostly sunny skies today with a high near 70. The National Weather Service reports rain chances as high as 40 percent move in…
-
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would close seven state parks during the 2014-2015 biennium under preliminary budget proposals from the House and…
-
What to do with a feral hog?After dropping that pesky critter – perhaps while leaning out the door of a hard-banking helicopter over western Hays County,…