President Trump is floating a new tactic in his immigration crackdown — he wants to end the right to citizenship for babies born in the U.S. to noncitizens. Few legal experts believe it can be done.
Amid an uneasy tenure that saw the failure of an Obamacare repeal and the passing of tax cuts — as well as an uneven relationship with President Trump — Ryan is calling it quits.
Neither Vice President Biden nor GOP Rep. Paul Ryan gave any quarter Thursday night. The two men were pointed and at some points personal in discussing their differences across a broad range of domestic and foreign policy issues.
Vice President Biden and his Republican opponent, Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, faced off tonight in their only debate before the Nov. 6 election.
Vice presidential debates are often quickly forgotten, but tonight's matchup — featuring what one pundit calls "probably two of the most substantive vice presidential candidates we've ever had" — will likely be widely watched. Both men are steeped in policy but offer big contrasts in styles.
On Medicare, the stimulus and a story about the GM plant in his hometown, the GOP vice presidential nominee got some facts wrong, according to the news outlets and nonpartisan watchdogs that parse politicians' words.
Older Cuban-Americans are unhappy with Paul Ryan's past support for trade with Cuba, but that stand may matter less to younger voters in the community. And recent history shows that Ryan's desire to change Social Security and Medicare may no longer be the third rail of politics in Florida.